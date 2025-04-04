9 people arrested in Durham car club sting operation

Car meet-ups have increased dramatically since 2021, and in recent months, have led to serious injuries and even death in one case.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police Department arrested nine people in a car club sting operation that was held last weekend.

On Saturday, March 29, the department conducted the operation in an effort to address disruptive car meet ups and street takeover activities that have been happening in the city.

As a result, nine people were arrested on some of the following charges:

Speed Racing - 1

No Operators License - 4

Warrant for Assault with a Deadly Weapon - 1

Hit and Run - 2

Registration Violation - 1

Anyone with any information in the case is asked to contact Sgt. J. Wagstaff at 919-560-4454 ext. 29397.

