Driver charged in stolen-car crash that killed man on way to dialysis appointment appears in court

A passenger in a Toyota died after the driver of a stolen Kia fled from Durham police and sped through a red light on Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard.

A passenger in a Toyota died after the driver of a stolen Kia fled from Durham police and sped through a red light on Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard.

A passenger in a Toyota died after the driver of a stolen Kia fled from Durham police and sped through a red light on Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard.

A passenger in a Toyota died after the driver of a stolen Kia fled from Durham police and sped through a red light on Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The driver of a stolen car that crashed into another vehicle last week in Durham, killing a man on his way to dialysis treatment, faces multiple charges related to the incident, Durham Police said Wednesday.

Shyrone Evans, 20, of Durham, was charged with second-degree murder without regard, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, hit-and-run causing serious injury or death, fleeing or eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, and no operator's license.

Evans made a first court appearance Wednesday.

Shyrone Evans made a court appearance Wednesday.

He's charged in the March 19 death of Jermaine Clement, who was a passenger in a Toyota Highlander when it was struck by the stolen Kia Soul when it ran through a red light on Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard near Southwest Durham Drive.

The Durham County District Attorney's Office alleged that Evans was trying to evade law enforcement when the high-speed crash happened.

The victim's family wrote a letter to the judge and expressed that they were dealing with profound grief.

The 53-year-old Clement will be laid to rest Friday, and loved ones said what happened was "devastating."

Clement was managing diabetes and was seconds away from arriving at his dialysis appointment when the crash happened. He called his mother right after the accident and later died of his injuries at a hospital.

Clement's family was not in court for the hearing, but his sister and mother sent along a victim impact statement, and the prosecutor shared it.

Jermaine Clement Courtesy of family

"Jermaine did not deserve to leave this life in such a manner, and we are struggling to come to terms with the tragic loss of someone so dear to us," Assistant District Attorney Mackenzie Myers read.

As Myers read the letter in court, Evans closed his eyes and placed his hand on his head.

"We hope that justice will be served for Jermaine and that his memory will forever remind us all of the importance of compassion, respect for life, and adherence to the rule of law," Myers read from the letter.

Durham Police added that another person in the stolen vehicle continued to battle life-threatening injuries.

ABC11 learned that just two days before the fatal crash in Durham, a warrant was issued in Orange County for Evans' arrest.

Chapel Hill Police said Evans broke into several vehicles and took money while driving the same stolen Kia that was involved in the deadly crash in Durham

Evan's girlfriend was at the hearing and did not want to comment on the charges.

Evans is being held in the Durham County Jail.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Durham and in your neighborhood

NOTE: Video is from a previous report and will be updated.