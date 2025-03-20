1 dead, 4 injured after stolen car speeds through light, causes crash at Durham intersection

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating after a crash involving a stolen car left one person dead.

Police said the wreck happened at 5:35 a.m. Wednesday on Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard near Southwest Durham Drive.

Officers began investigating when they responded to a report of vehicle break-ins in the 3500 block of Mount Moriah Road. An officer arrived and saw the suspect vehicle, a stolen 2020 Kia Soul, heading east on Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard. When the officer tried to stop the car, the driver took off.

Seconds later, police said, the Kia sped through a red light at Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard and Southwest Durham Drive and crashed into a 2021 Toyota Highlander that was turning left from westbound Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard.

A passenger in the Toyota, identified by DPD as Jermaine Clements, 53, of Durham, was taken to a hospital but later died from his injuries. The driver of the Highlander was hospitalized with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Three people inside the stolen Kia were also taken to a hospital. One suffered life-threatening injuries and the other two were less severely injured, police said.

Charges related to the crash are pending.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator J. Lanier at (919) 560-4935 ext. 29447.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Durham and in your neighborhood