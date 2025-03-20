Durham police investigating 2 separate shootings in same location

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating two separate shootings that took place just before noon.

Investigators said a vehicle drove by and began shooting at a SUV with someone inside that was parked on the street. That person was injured by shattered glass.

The suspect vehicle then drove off.

After the drive-by shooting happened, two men began arguing at the scene and one of them was shot.

They were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A suspect is in custody in that case.

ABC11 rushed to the scene and found a blue SUV as the focal point of the investigation in the first shooting.

Evidence markers were also seen all over the street.