Woman found dead inside Durham home, investigation underway

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a Durham home Thursday afternoon.

The Durham County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a home in the 4500 block of Red Mill Road in northern Durham County. When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead inside.

According to Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead, the incident appears to be isolated, and there is no immediate threat to the public.

Authorities have released any other details on the investigation.

