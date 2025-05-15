Police give update on fatal shooting at Durham headquarters

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway into a fatal shooting at the Durham Police Department.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon.

Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews will give a media briefing to discuss the incident Wednesday evening.

Andrews said a man was questioned, and when the interview was finished, the man lunged forward and got control of an officer's gun.

The suspect was shot and later died at a hospital.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation into the incident, which is standard policy in officer-involved shootings.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

