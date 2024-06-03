'Severe staffing crisis': Durham educators want a raise, send stern message to county commissioners

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Association of Educators is demanding higher wages as county commissioners plan to vote on its budget in a week. They have been advocating for more pay for months and called this a time of crisis. The DAE believes if something does not change, the school district could be facing a crisis of its own.

"I think they're going to have to consider how to open their schools in August," said Symone Kiddoo, president of the Durham Association of Educators. "We have coworkers that have already left. We know there are folks talking about taking other jobs. I think we will be in a very severe staffing crisis, and I would be concerned about how to safely open schools in August."

According to the DEA, this fight is personal. They have organized sickouts and forced schools to close due to staff shortages. They told ABC11 they have emailed their concerns, spoken publicly at meetings and now they're writing letters.

Allison Swain is a member of the DAE and read a letter from a Durham Public Schools employee and parent. It suggested that educators and staff are barely making it.

"I have coworkers who have to work, one, two or even three additional jobs to make ends meet," she said.

On Monday, members of the DAE personally walked them up the stairs of the Durham County Government building to hand deliver them to commissioners. Many were not in the chambers yet.

Parents like Emily Kahn support higher wages for educators even if it comes out of her pocket as a taxpayer. Her daughters attend C.C. Spaulding Elementary School and because this impacts them, she's standing with the educators.

"The 27 million dollar request I believe is an investment in our future," said Kahn. "Two years ago 70 percent of our staff left. I know what this means. Huge turnover. Causes a lot of turmoil for students."

They're also demanding:

Restoration of the pay raises from October

Funding for instruction of English as a second language and students with disabilities

Restoration of pay for those who've earned master's degrees

ABC11 reached out to all Durham County Commissioners for comment and hasn't heard back. They are set to vote on the budget Monday, June 10.