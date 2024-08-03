Durham man facing dozens of charges in connection with string of storage unit break-ins

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham man is facing dozens of charges in connection with a string of break-ins at multiple storage units.

According to the Durham County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 10 Federal Storage on Angier Avenue on Tuesday.

The manager of the storage facility told deputies they found several units that had been broken into.

An investigation led authorities to a possible suspect and the location of some of the stolen items.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a home on the 2700 block of Weldon Terrace in Durham on Thursday. Deputies said the search led to the recovery of items from the storage units as well as items from additional thefts.

38-year-old Derek Erber is facing 34 counts of possession of stolen goods,18 counts of breaking and entering, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of burglary tools, and felony conspiracy.

He is being held at the Durham County Detention Center Facility without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call 919-560-0880.

