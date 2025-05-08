13-year-old student charged after loaded gun found at Durham middle school

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham middle school student is in legal trouble after he was found with a gun on campus, the Durham Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

A School Resource Officer broke up an altercation about 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Lowe's Grove Middle School. Someone said a student had a firearm, and the campus was placed on lockdown.

After a search, the SRO found a 13-year-old boy with a gun. Multiple units from the Sheriff's Office and Durham Police responded to assist.

A secure custody order was obtained for the teen. Juvenile petitions will be filed on multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by a minor and possession of a firearm on campus, the sheriff's office said.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Durham and in your neighborhood

"A potential tragedy was averted today due to the quick actions of the Lowe's Grove SRO, who intervened during an escalating confrontation between students," said Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead. "The SRO gained control of the situation and found the loaded weapon on the middle school student. We are grateful that this time there was a positive outcome."

Birkhead also reminded the school community that if you have any information about criminal activity, to "Say Something". You can call (884)-5-SAYNOW or Text-a-Tip to DPS schools at 274637.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

