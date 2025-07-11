Durham Police looking for a suspect in June shooting that left man dead, teen injured

It happened before 11 a.m. in the 600 block of Reservoir St.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police have identified and are looking for a suspect in a June shooting that left a man dead and a teen girl injured.

On Friday, DPD said it was searching for Sincere Bostic, 18, of Durham, in connection with the case.

Jayquon Taborn, 20, of Durham. died at a hospital after he was shot June 29 in the 600 block of Middle Street. A 15-year-old girl had also been shot but was expected to recover.

Bostic has been charged with murder but remains on the loose.

Anyone who comes into contact with Bostic should consider him armed and dangerous and call 911.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator D.N. Hall at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29319. Anyone with information can also submit a CrimeStoppers tip online or by calling (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.