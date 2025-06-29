24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Man, teenage girl injured in Durham shooting, police say

Sunday, June 29, 2025 3:58PM
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting in Durham left two people injured Sunday morning.

It happened before 11 a.m. in the 600 block of Reservoir St.

Durham police officers found a man and and a teenage girl shot inside a home. They were both taken to a hospital.

The man has life-threatening injuries, while the teenager is expected to be OK.

This is an ongoing investigation. More details will be shared when available.

Anyone with any information can submit a CrimeStoppers tip online at durhamcrimestoppers.org or call (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

