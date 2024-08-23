Durham Police charge 18-year-old with murder in teen's 2023 death

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police investigators said Friday that an arrest has been made in the 2023 shooting death of a 17-year-old boy.

DPD arrested an 18-year-old man and charged him with murder in the shooting of the teen in the 1100 block of Ridgeway Avenue on Oct. 4.

The teen victim later died at a hospital.

The suspect was charged with first-degree murder via juvenile petition. His name will not be released, DPD said.

He was arrested Thursday night and has been placed into secure custody.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to contact Investigator B. Garth at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29313. You can also submit a tip to CrimeStoppers or call (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

