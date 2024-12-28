Durham police investigating after body found in backyard of home

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a suspicious death after a person was found dead on Saturday.

Police said the HEART team responded to a welfare check of an elderly woman in the 1100 block of Da Vinci Street at 2:30 p.m. After checking the outside of the home, police said HEART members found a person dead in the backyard.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator J Harris at 919-560-4440 ext. 29120 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.