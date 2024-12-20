Durham Public School leaders discuss ongoing bus driver shortage

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham School Board meeting was packed and passionate.

Dozens gathered to talk about the district's bus rotational schedule, which only offered busses for four days a week. It's a change that's been extended to Jan. 17.

Superintendent Anthony Lewis started the meeting with a call to recruit more bus drivers and acknowledge the dedication of the current staff.

"I want all of our transportation workers to know we appreciate your hard work," said Lewis.

Parents, teachers, and bus drivers for more than an hour shared personal experiences of the impact the bus driver shortage is having on students.

Union leaders said ultimately students are getting the short end of the stick.

"Well we know the more that students miss school, the less they'll be in school and that they won't be able to learn," said Mika Twietmeyer of DAE President.

Union leaders and bus drivers said 'top-down solutions' are not working. They want the board to listen and consider feedback from those who do the job daily.

Retha Daniel-Ruth, a 38-year veteran of the transportation team, was one of the 143 bus drivers who signed a petition sharing their demands.

"This meet and confer thing is what we really need. We really need to actually meet," said Daniel-Ruth.

The transportation department shared there will be updates to family responsibility zones and express bus stops for secondary magnet schools, which could help with coverage. Ultimately, the district wants to hire between 64 and 100 more bus drivers.