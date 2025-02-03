Durham, Raleigh teens share their musical talents in competition

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Iota Iota and Xi Mu Mu Chapters of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated held their annual Talent Hunt program at Watts Chapel Baptist Church in Raleigh.

ABC11's Bianca Holman served as the event's emcee. The mission of the program is to highlight the artistic abilities of youth.

High school and middle school-aged students shared artistic expressions such as playing the saxophone, piano, flute, or singing.

Many chose to showcase classical pieces such as "Vocalise" by Sergei Rachmaninoff, "Mazurka in G Major Opus 19 no 1: 'Obertas'" by Wieniaski, or Broadway hits such as "Wait for It".

Students competed for the opportunity to win monetary prizes.