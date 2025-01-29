'The Soccer Tournament' 2025: Dates, times, brackets revealed for 7v7 at WakeMed Soccer Park

The star-studded The Soccer Tournament 7v7 world championship returns in June to North Carolina at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Get ready soccer fans! The Soccer Tournament (TST) is just months away from returning to North Carolina and here's everything you need to know.

The star-studded TST 7v7 World Championship offers $1 million winner-take-all prizes for men and women, organizers revealed Wednesday morning. TST is also doubling the size of its women's bracket. Other notable mentions during the news conference were that there will be 48 men's teams and 16 women's teams thanks to the expanded bracket.

Organizers said they are pulling out all the stops for fans to have an experience like no other.

"We are astounded by the number of people who want to play in this event," said TST CEO Jon Mugar. "We set out to establish TST as not only a world-class tournament but also Coachella for soccer. Fans and players love this event and travel to Cary from all around the world. And with our electrifying rules, this year's event will feature 134 game-winning goals over six days."

When is TST?

Dates: Wednesday, June 4 through Monday, June 9

Location: WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.

TST will kick off the matches with men's bracket group play running June 4-5, and women's group play June 5-6.

Men's knockout round of 32 and round of 16 matches will take place on June 6.

Quarterfinals and semifinal matches for both brackets will be played June 7-8.

The men's and women's events will conclude on June 9 in a winner-take-all championship doubleheader.

Who's playing in The Soccer Tournament?

Additional teams for both the men's and women's fields will be announced during the coming weeks and here's what ABC11 has learned so far about teams and players.

Women's Bracket

The US Women's team will feature two-time Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion Carli Lloyd. Team captain Heather O'Reilly and Ali Krieger will also play alongside Lloyd, marking the first time the former USWNT trio has shared the field since 2016.

"I had such a great time last year being part of the US Women coaching staff," said Carli Lloyd. "This year, it's time to lace up my boots and reunite with some of my former teammates Heather O'Reilly and Ali Krieger and help the US Women win back-to-back TST titles!"

Other returning teams for TST 2025's women's bracket include NWSL clubs the North Carolina Courage, which lost to the US Women in last year's final, and Angel City FC, as well as popular Welsh club Wrexham Red Dragons.

Men's Bracket

The 48-team men's field includes several prominent Premier League stars and European powerhouse clubs. Nani FC, TST 2024's runner-up starring former Manchester United star and team namesake Luís Nani, will return to Cary. Manchester City star striker Sergio Aguero will bring some of the best players from his own 7v7 tournament in Argentina to headline Selección Potrero.

Other notable returning clubs include German clubs FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, rising League One side Wrexham Red Dragons, La Liga's Villarreal CF, and popular semi-professional team Hashtag United.

TST's defending champion La Bombonera will also return to defend their crown in addition to 2023 champion Newtown Pride.

How to score tickets

Tickets can be purchased now on TST's website. Fans have options for ground passes, ticket bundles or VIP passes.