Durham Rescue Mission gears up for Easter celebration

Volunteers were up all morning with last-minute preparations for food, games, and giveaways.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Many people and organizations are getting ready for Easter and that includes the Durham Rescue Mission.

It's a tradition that dates back decades.

Leaders with the mission say the need this year is great and some families don't have extra cash to prepare a meal, so the mission is stepping in to fill the gap.

"For us to come out here and just help the people really it brings the community together. And I've been doing this for a long time, so I'm just happy that I can be here," said one volunteer.

Lunch is scheduled to be served around noon.

