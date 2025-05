Durham School of Arts evacuated due to reported gas leak

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham School of the Arts was evacuated Friday morning following a reported gas leak.

Chopper 11 is over students gathered outside the building, while crews focused on a gas meter near the cafeteria.

The school is located at 400 N Duke St in Durham.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.