1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting in Durham Sunday left one dead and another injured.

It happened around 1 a.m. in the area of North Roxboro Street and West Club Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man with a gunshot wound was found. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This appears to be an isolated incident, the Durham Police Department said, and more information will be released at a later time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator J. Turner at 919-560-4440 ext. 29532 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.