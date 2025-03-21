4 men charged with murder in Durham incident that left 1 dead, 1 injured on East Umstead Street

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four people were arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Durham man earlier this month.

Ottoniel Lopez-Diaz, 48, was shot March 2 in the 300 block of East Umstead Street. Another man was injured when he was struck on the head with a pistol.

D'Mario Person, 21, of Henderson, Jeremy Rollins, 20, of Henderson, Robert Dockery, 20, of Henderson, and Rahkeim Perry, 21, of Franklinton were all arrested and charged with murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of felony conspiracy, Durham Police said Friday.

All four men are being held at the Durham County Jail.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator M. Judy at 919-560-4440 ext. 29252. You can also submit a CrimeStoppers tip online at durhamcrimestoppers.org or call (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.