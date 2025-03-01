Man dies after getting shot in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man died after getting shot overnight Saturday in Durham.

Just after 5 a.m., Durham Police Department officers responded to the 600 block of Ellis Road. They found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.

The shooting is under investigations. DPD said this appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator A. Bongarten at 919-560-4440 ext. 29529. You can also submit a CrimeStoppers tip online at durhamcrimestoppers.org or call (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

SEE ALSO | Loved ones mourn Durham father, Uber driver who was shot, killed