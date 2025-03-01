Loved ones mourn Durham father, Uber driver who was shot, killed

It will be held Saturday morning at the River Church on Ben Franklin Boulevard.

It will be held Saturday morning at the River Church on Ben Franklin Boulevard.

It will be held Saturday morning at the River Church on Ben Franklin Boulevard.

It will be held Saturday morning at the River Church on Ben Franklin Boulevard.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Family and friends are saying goodbye to a Durham father who was murdered over a month ago.

The funeral for Emmanuel Gbedee, 57, is happening at 11 a.m. Saturday at the River Church on Ben Franklin Boulevard.

Gbedee was found dead inside his car with a gunshot wound in Benson on January 12. The Johnston County Sheriff's Office said he was working as an Uber driver when he was killed.

Emmanuel Kwame Gbedee (Photo Credit: Gbedee Family)

Gbedee's family told ABC11 in January they were devastated and at a loss for words after the Durham father was found over 70 miles away from home just hours after they last saw him.

A few days after Gbedee was found, 18-year-old Tray'vian Brown of Dunn was arrested and charged with his murder. Brown is being held in the Johnston County Jail without bond.

"Our hearts are still heavy, but there's some relief to know that someone has been identified. It is mortifying to know that you know, someone so young," said Emmanuel Gbedee Jr. "I want to give a huge thank you to ...Johnson County, the detectives, the medical examiner's autopsy, folks like they've been working tirelessly day and night to ... clarity to this case. So we want to just highlight and thank them for just the work that they're doing."