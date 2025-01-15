Deputies execute search warrant in connection with death of Durham man found inside car in Benson

A family in Durham is mourning the loss of a beloved father who was found dead in the back seat of a car in Johnston County. Investigators say he had been shot.

BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were taken into custody for questioning on Wednesday after a Durham man was found shot and killed in the back seat of a car in Johnston County on Sunday.

On Wednesday, The Johnston County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant at a mobile home on Denn Field Lane in the Meadow Community.

Detectives took two people into custody for questioning following the search.

According to the Johnston County Sheriff's Office, deputies came to the 2500 block of Holly Grove Road in Benson for a suspicious person in the area. They were also told that a car was seen there with emergency flashers on.

Emmanuel Kwame Gbedee (Photo Credit: Gbedee Family)

State Highway Patrol was also contacted about the car potentially being involved in an accident. Troopers said 57-year-old Emmanuel Kwame Gbedee was found dead in the back of the car.

Gbedee's family told ABC11 they were devastated and at a loss for words after the Durham father was found more than 70 miles away from home just a few hours after they last saw him.

No arrests have been made.

