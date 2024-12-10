Man hospitalized after getting shot in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot overnight Tuesday in Durham.

It happened after midnight in the 1200 block of Dawkin Street.

A man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Durham Police Department said.

ABC11 crew reported seeing a car with several bullet holes in this area, just south of the freeway.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

