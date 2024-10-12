Man, woman shot overnight in Durham on University Drive

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man and woman were shot Saturday morning in Durham.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of University Drive.

According to authorities, officers found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There was also a second victim, who was driven to another location where 911 was called. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, Durham police said.

No further details are available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.