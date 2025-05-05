Durham woman's $5 scratch-off ticket pays off with $250K win

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham woman who spent $5 on a scratch-off ticket got rewarded in a big way.

Michel Madrigal of Durham won a $250,000 top prize.

Michel Madrigal and her father, Luis Carapia, hold her winning check. NC Education Lottery

Madrigal bought a 20X The Cash ticket from Tommy's Mini-Mart on South Miami Boulevard in Durham, and it proved to be a fortunate decision.

On Monday, she and her dad went to lottery headquarters to claim her prize. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $179,376.

The 20X The Cash game debuted in February with eight top prizes of $250,000. Only three of those top prizes have been won.