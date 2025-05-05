Raleigh woman wins $150K after seeing story about unclaimed Powerball ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh woman saw an online news story about an unclaimed winning Powerball ticket in her city and told a coworker, 'Wouldn't that be funny if it was me?"

It was.

When Megan Sikora-Stypolkowski logged on to her NC Lottery account and found out that she was the winner of $150,000

"I originally googled 'NC Lottery' because I was going to log in to my account to check the numbers from the drawing," Sikora-Stypolkowski recalled.

Her search brought up a Google article about an unclaimed $150,000 Powerball winning ticket from Raleigh.

Sikora-Stypolkowski bought a $3 Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. She matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball in the April 21 drawing to win $50,000. Because she bought a Power Play ticket, her prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X multiplier hit.

"We have never won anything like this before," she said.

On Friday, Sikora-Stypolkowski went to lottery headquarters in Raleigh to claim her winnings and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $107,626.

She said she plans to use some of her winnings to take a family vacation.