D'Wayne Wiggins, founding member of 'Tony! Toni! Toné!,' has died, family says

D'Wayne Wiggins, a founding member of the R &B group, Tony! Toni! Toné!, has died after a battle with bladder cancer, his family said. He was 64.

The family, in a post on social media, said he died surrounded by family and loved ones.

D'Wayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Tone! poses for a portrait on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. AP Photo/Gary Gerard Hamilton

"D'Wayne's life was incomparable, and his music and service impacted millions around the world," the family said. "He was deeply passionate about providing artist development and mentorship to emerging young musicians, helping to shape the early careers of many."

Wiggins, who was raised in Oakland, California, put out hit songs "Feels Good," "Let's Get Down," Whatever You Want," "Anniversary" among many others.