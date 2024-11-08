Save on skincare, eye makeup and more with these early Black Friday beauty deals

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Black Friday is just around the corner, and some top-rated beauty finds are already on sale. To help you save on everything from skincare to eye makeup, we rounded up some of the best deals on beauty products you'll love. Shop our picks below and snag big savings.

Best Black Friday beauty deals for 2024

Lip products

- MAC Mini MACximal Silky Matte Lipstick for just $10.

- Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lucious Lip Kit for 15% off.

- BestLand 12-Piece Matte Liquid Lipstick + Lip Liner Pens Set for under $10 (23% off).

- Fenty Beauty by Rihanna The Fill Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick for 50% off.

-Milani Fruit Fetish Lip Oil for 30% off.

Face and body creams

- Clinique Moisture Surge Oil Free Face Moisturizer for 19% off.

- OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright Sun-Kissed Self-Tanning Face Primer for $20 (50% off).

- Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream for 36% off.

- Rare Beauty Find Comfort Niacinamide Hydrating Body Lotion for under $20.

-COSRX Glass Skin Starter Set for under $30.

-Peter Thomas Roth Mega-Rich Nourishing Body Lotion for 15% off.

-Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream for $17.99 (save $38).

Face makeup

- Too Faced Born This Way Soft Matte Foundation for 15% off.

-Stila Blush & Bronze Hydro-Blur Cheek Duo for 24% off.

-beautyblender 12-Hour Always on Radiant Skin Tint for 50% off.

-Tom Ford Soleil Glow Bronzer for $64 (15% off).

-GXVE by Gwen Stefani Check My Glow Highlighter for 30% off.

-bareMinerals Mini Tinted Moisturizer for just $10.

-Revlon Powder Blush for $9 (33% off).

Eye makeup

- Petite n Pretty Feather Stretch Washable Mascara for 25% off.

- L.A. Girl PRO Neutrals 15 Color Eyeshadow Palette for under $10 (30% off).

- Laura Geller Eyeliner Pencil for 15% off.

- Tarte Tartelette Tubing Mascara for 30% off.

-MAC Cosmetics LiquidLast 24-Hour Waterproof Liner for under $20 (25% off).

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.