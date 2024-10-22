Healthcare, economy on ballot for Rocky Mount couple having first date at state fair in 20 years

The State Board of Elections says more than a million voters have already cast their ballots. The Williams are among that group.

Talking politics at NC State Fair on Senior Citizens Day The State Board of Elections says more than a million voters have already cast their ballots. The Williams are among that group.

Talking politics at NC State Fair on Senior Citizens Day The State Board of Elections says more than a million voters have already cast their ballots. The Williams are among that group.

Talking politics at NC State Fair on Senior Citizens Day The State Board of Elections says more than a million voters have already cast their ballots. The Williams are among that group.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's been 20 years since Rocky Mount residents James and Mary Williams stepped foot on the North Carolina State Fairgrounds. The couple walked through the fair holding hands and in good spirits after being together more than 50 years.

Tuesday was Senior Citizens Day.

"We just love each other," said Mary Williams. "We were much younger when we came last. We could ride things and stuff like that."

ABC11 Eyewitness News met the high school sweethearts in front of a funnel cake stand. James had never had one and Tuesday was his lucky day.

"I've been thinking about trying one for a long time, but never got the nerve to do it," he said. "It's different."

Eyewitness News sat down with them to talk politics and the issues important to them this election season. She is a retired teaching assistant and he's a retired truck driver turned pastor. Fair treatment and the economy are on the ballot for them.

"I've been listening to a lot of politicians about healthcare. I'm concerned about that and equality," he said. "If a person is not financially stable, he's in trouble with the times we're living in now."

The North Carolina State Board of Elections says more than a million voters have already cast their ballots. The Williams are among that group.

James sees a lot of people leaving prison struggling to get jobs. He'd like to see that changed.

"Give them another chance in life. We see the jobs saying they can't hire. So if you don't hire, that's their way of surviving," said Williams.

Between bites of their funnel cake, the elders showed gratitude for their tasty treat.

"Thank you so much because I probably would have never tried it," said Williams.

ALSO SEE | How North Carolina officials work to ensure safety and security of voters and elections