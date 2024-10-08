72 new items from the savory to sweet featured at 2024 NC State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The NC State Fair will be here before you know it and that means a buffet of different food items for visitors to try.

This year will feature 72 in total.

The dishes showcase cuisines from around the world and reimagine some classics such as corndogs, tater tots, waffles, egg rolls, cookie dough and, of course, bacon.

There are also foods like candied oatmeal pies, sweet cheese pie, and a bacon cheeseburger corndog.

From sweet to savory and everything in between, the 2024 NC State Fair is going to be a foodie's dream.

Complete list of this year's new foods:

- Acai & Dragon Fruit Bowl (Brazilian Bowls)

Affogato (Magdalena's Chimney Cakes)

Alaskan King Crab Pop (Oak City Fish & Chips)

Aqua Loca (Just Popping Around)

Bacon Cheeseburger Corn Dog (Pioneer Wagon)

Barbecue Bacon Queso Sandwich (Lawerence & Perry BBQ, LLC)

Battered Bologna Fries (Granny's Country Kitchen)

Big Bacon Wrapped in Cheese on a Stick (Bubba's Bacon)

Birthday Cake Cookie Dough on a Stick (Kora's Cookie Dough)

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Cone (Kono Pizza)

Buffalo Mac Bowl (Safari Eatz)

Buffalo Oyster Mushroom Sandwich (Fresh AF Vegan)

Cake Parfaits (Cool Runnings Jamaican)

Candied Oatmeal Pies (The Candi Queen)

Candied Oreo Cakesters (The Candi Queen)

Carmel Apple Mini Cakes (Hot Chix Hotcakes and Chicken)

Chamoy Pickles (N &T Concession)

Chamoy Pineapples (N &T Concession)

Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Iced Tea (Tiki Tea)

Cotton Candy Mini Cakes (Hot Chix Hotcakes and Chicken)

Cowboy Bites (Fat Boys BBQ)

Crabcake Sammie (Fresh AF Vegan)

Crack Fries (GoldenKdog)

Deep Fried Cannoli (Fontana Foods)

Deep Fried Loaded Cheese Puffs (Chester's Gators & Taters)

Deep Fried Ribs (Lawerence & Perry BBQ, LLC)

Dill Delight Funnel Cake (The Busy Beaver)

Dilly Dog (Red Carpet Amusements)

Fried Cheesy Croissant (LaFarm Bakery)

Fried Fufu (Ethio-Indi Alkaline Cuisine)

Fried Hazelnut Croissant (LaFarm Bakery)

Fried Pickle Mac & Cheese (Chester's Gators & Taters)

Glazed Donut Coffee Float (Fluffy's Hand Cut Donuts)

Granddaddy Nats Fufu Plate (Ethio-Indi Alkaline Cuisine)

Honey Butter Mozza Dog (GoldenKdog)

Jerk Pork Belly Bao (Cool Runnings Jamaican)

Kale Me Shawarma (Neomonde Mediterranean)

Korean BBQ Kimchi Nachos (Bulkogi Korean BBQ)

Loaded Bologna Fries (Granny's Country Kitchen)

Mango Boba (Just Popping Around)

Mangonada (Just Popping Around)

Mexican Street Corn Potato (Spudtastic Potato)

Mema Mia (Ezzell's Something Good)

Mexican Street Corn Nachos (Red Carpet Amusements)

Milly's Jerk Barbecue Sauce (Cool Runnings Jamaican)

Minne Cookie Dough Pie (The Original Minneapple Pie)

Monster Tots (Hot Chix Hotcakes & Chicken)

NC Crab and Shrimp Bomb Crusted in Hot Cheetos (Waypoint Oyster Bar)

Peach Cobbler Pizza Cone (Kono Pizza)

Philly Chicken Egg Roll (Woody's Wing Wagon)

Philly Eggroll (Fresh AF Vegan)

Pickle Dr. Pepper (Red Carpet Amusements)

Pineapple Bowl (Brazilian Bowls)

Pumpkin Spice Iced Tea (Tiki Tea)

Red Velvet Glazed Funnel Cake Chicken Sandwich (Mediterranean Grill)

Sausage & Peppers Egg Roll (Woody's Wing Wagon)

Simba Dessert (Safari Eatz)

Sizzling Hot Funnel Cake (The Busy Beaver)

S'more Pizza Cone (Kono Pizza)

Strawberries & Cream Waffle Stick (Waffle Chix)

Strawberry Daiquiri Crunch (Boozie Bakes)

Strawberry Lemonade Donut (Fluffy's Hand Cut Donuts)

Summerween Slush (Moose Joose Slush)

Swedish Meat Pizza Cone (Kono Pizza)

Sweet & Spicy Cheese Puff Fried Pickles (Chester's Gators & Taters)

Sweet Cheese Pie (Mediterranean Grill)

Sweet Heat Peanut Clusters (America's Best Nut Company)

Sweet Maple Bacon Iced Tea (Tiki Tea)

Tanghulu (The Candi Queen)

Trompi Al Pastor Stick (Las Gringas)

Turducken Burger (Chick-N-Que)

White Chocolate Cranberry Cooke Dough on a Stick (Kora's Cookie Dough)

The NC State Fair will happen from October 17-27 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds.

Tickets are available here.