NC Democrats, Republicans react to Trump's address to Congress: 'Standing firm for the House'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Local leaders are weighing in on President Trump's address to Congress. From the economy to jobs. A lot was on the line.

Amid a divided political climate, President Trump broke records for the longest modern presidential address.

Some Congressional Democrats boycotted the speech, but Triangle Congresswoman Deborah Ross says it was important to be there with an open mind.

"My view is that if I leave the House, then Trump owns the House and I am standing firm for the US House and for congressional balance of power. And so I am going to stay and be there and confront him face to face," Ross says.

She says she's concerned about the president's handling of everything from the war in Ukraine to tariffs and job cuts. She also believes Trump is neglecting what many voters are worried about - prices and the economy.

"He even said in his speech that tariffs would lead to rising costs. So it was perplexing to me that the main promise that the voters were looking for was broken. And he spent all of this time dealing with past slights and grudges, making fun of people and alienating our allies in this dangerous world," Ross says.

But some local Republicans say they're pleased with what they've seen so far.

"I think he did address the issues of the things that he said he was going to do. And he was pretty. The last 40 days, he's made quite strides and I think good strides," says Beverly Naten with the Western Wake Republican club.

They say while some of the cuts may be tough, they believe the public will benefit in the long run.

"Yes, I understand losing a job is hard. It really is. And I feel for the families of jobs that were lost, it happens. And unfortunately, to cut waste and to kind of start over with a cleaner slate is very important. And all of the waste that's being found is just is mind-blowing," Naten says.