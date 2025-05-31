Carrboro man arrested on multiple sex crime charges involving juvenile

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was arrested following an investigation into reports of illegal sexual contact with a juvenile.

Edwin Silva-Badillo, 22, of Carrboro faces the following charges:

Statutory Rape of Child (3 counts)

Indecent Liberties with Child (3 counts)

Statutory Sexual Offense

Felony Solicit by Computer (3 counts)

The investigation began after the Chatham County Sheriff's Office alerted the Carrboro Police Department about the alleged incidents. Authorities determined the crimes occurred between March and April 2025 in Carrboro.

Currently, Silva-Badillo is being held at the Chatham County Detention Center without bond. He also faces additional charges in Chatham County.

Court records show that Silva-Badillo is a registered sex offender due to a 2024 conviction for Indecent Liberties with a Minor in Alamance County.

The Carrboro Police Department has not released further details to protect the identity of the juvenile victim.

If you have any information on Silva-Badillo or this case, please contact Investigator Velazquez (evelazquez@carrboronc.gov or 919-918-7413) or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.