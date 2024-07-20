Wilmington woman to run 'World's Toughest Foot Race' in Death Valley for the second time

Emily Lyons trains by strategically spending countless hours outside during the hottest portion of the day.

Emily Lyons trains by strategically spending countless hours outside during the hottest portion of the day.

Emily Lyons trains by strategically spending countless hours outside during the hottest portion of the day.

Emily Lyons trains by strategically spending countless hours outside during the hottest portion of the day.

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (WTVD) -- A Wilmington woman is taking part in what has been deemed "The World's Toughest Foot Race."

The invitation-only Badwater 135 Ultramarathon involves traveling 135 miles over three mountain ranges in less than 48 hours. Temperatures often exceed 120 degrees as it takes place in one of the hottest places on earth -- Death Valley.

This won't be Emily Lyons' first rodeo; she completed the ultramarathon last year and is ready to give it another go.

She trains by strategically spending countless hours outside during the hottest portion of the day.

"Often, I would run a couple (of) miles with my black hoodie on with my hood up and black sweat pants," Lyons said. "So, my neighbors thought I was a little crazy."

To ensure safety during the race, each person is followed by a group of supporters in a van -- in Lyons' case, her husband and a few friends. They supply her with anything she may need, such as water, food and ice.

The one thing she still lacks due to the race's time restraints is time to rest.

"Not much sleeping, because hopefully I'll finish as quick as possible," Lyons said. "But, I will sit down maybe every few hours for 2 to 5 minutes."

She said the current record for most completions of the Badwater 135 Ultramarathon by a North Carolinian is five. So, she aims to finish at least six races.