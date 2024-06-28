Entertainers Fat Joe, E-40 to headline Joe Biden's Raleigh campaign stop after presidential debate

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will spend the night in North Carolina the day after his debate with Donald Trump.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Joe Biden and his wife Jill will be joined by entertainers Fat Joe and E-40 at the post-debate campaign event in Raleigh.

Biden is scheduled to travel to Raleigh on Thursday night after his debate with former President Donald Trump.

Further details about the campaign event have not been released.

North Carolina is a high priority for both presidential candidates, with both candidates and their campaigns already making multiple visits across the state.

Rural voters in particular are expected to play an important role in both campaigns, but the candidates will have to overcome voter indifference, fatigue and even disgust. Both Democrats and Republicans hope face-to-face contact will help them make their case.

Trump carried North Carolina in both 2016 and 2020, though Biden cut into his margin of victory in the most recent election. North Carolina was Trump's closest victory in the cycle, and is viewed as the most likely pick-up opportunity for Biden.

"It's clear that President Biden wakes up every morning thinking about the American people, thinking about how he can deliver for them, thinking about how he can help them achieve the American dream. When Donald Trump wakes up thinking about himself, thinking about revenge, not thinking about the American people," said Sen. Natalie Murdock, a Democrat who represents Durham and Chatham counties and is serving as the Biden Campaign Political and Coalitions Director.

"This is a unique election because you've got two people who've been president. So we're not talking about hopes and aspirations, we're talking about two records. When you put the two records side by side, I hope President Trump will ask the American people tonight 'were you better off in February 2020 or are you better off today?' Because the answer is resoundingly, we were much better off," said Congressman Richard Hudson, a Republican who represents the state's 9th District and serves as Chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee.