American Airlines settles lawsuit over Charlotte teenager recorded in lavatory during flight

This lawsuit outcome isn't expected to affect the criminal charges against the now-former flight attendant.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- American Airlines settled a lawsuit Thursday with the family of a Charlotte teen who was secretly recorded in the bathroom during a flight.

Authorities say now-former AA flight attendant Estes Thompson III tried to record the Charlotte teenager in the lavatory on a flight to Boston in 2023. The victim found one of Thompson's cell phones taped to the inside of the toilet lid.

After further investigation, it was discovered Thompson possessed recordings of four additional minor female passengers who also used bathrooms aboard the same aircraft.

He is still in federal custody and facing criminal charges in connection with the alleged incident. This lawsuit outcome isn't expected to affect the criminal charges against Thompson.

ABC affiliate WSOC reported the settlement's details are confidential but the family's attorney said it is "reasonable and proper ... (and) in the best interests of the minor-plaintiff and adequately protects the minor-plaintiff's interest."