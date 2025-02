Falls Lake oil and fuel spill contained in Wake County

Chopper 11 flew over the scene in Wake County yesterday.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An oil and fuel spill on Falls Lake has been contained.

A dump truck rear-ended another dump truck on the Falls Lake Causeway sending fuel gushing into the water below.

The fire department says no one was hurt.

Containment booms will remain in place for the next week to soak up the fuel.