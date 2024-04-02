Search underway for swimmer who disappeared in Falls Lake

WAKE FOREST, N.C. -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who disappeared while swimming in Falls Lake on Monday.

Deputies got a call about a possible drowning at 6:30 p.m. near Holly Point Boat Ramp.

The sheriff's office said they were looking for a 36-year-old man who was attempting to swim across the channel at an unofficial swimming area known as "Hippie Hole."

A bystander told authorities they saw the man go under.

Wake County Emergency Services, NC Wildlife, NC Parks, Wake Forest Fire Department as well as dive teams from Wake and Durham counties are working to find the missing swimmer.

