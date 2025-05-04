Families of drowning victims gather for remembrance at Jordan Lake

Families from all over the Triangle who have lost loved ones on a lake visited Jordan Lake on Saturday for remembrance.

Families from all over the Triangle who have lost loved ones on a lake visited Jordan Lake on Saturday for remembrance.

Families from all over the Triangle who have lost loved ones on a lake visited Jordan Lake on Saturday for remembrance.

Families from all over the Triangle who have lost loved ones on a lake visited Jordan Lake on Saturday for remembrance.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was a beautiful Saturday, yet a somber atmosphere filled shelter 8 at Jordan Lake in Wake County. Families from across the Triangle, who have lost loved ones on a lake, came together to honor their memory.

"When you hear of that victim who has drowned, they will never be forgotten," Angela White said. " You know, the families won't forget, but we don't want the community to forget either."

This was her message as she honored her son, who drowned in Jordan Lake in 2023. She shared that he was a swimmer.

"Something happened, so it doesn't matter if you're a swimmer--it doesn't matter how strong of a swimmer you are," White said.

It was a lesson she and her family learned too late.

They laid a wreath in his memory, pulled it through the water, and others had the opportunity to speak about the lives that have been lost.

White said some may have lost their loved ones 25 years ago, but the pain never goes away.

"It has gives me solace to know that I'm not alone," she said. "When you hear about these drownings, you feel empathy for those families."

Each candle, each picture, each day or remembrance pulls at White's heart.

An emotional day for families, but an opportunity to leave an important message for anyone who will listen about water safety.

"If I can help another family not grieve the way that we have grieved, then it is all worth it," White said. "It's all worth it."

Water Safety

"If you're going to be out on a boat, keep an eye on the weather," Elaine Wittrey, a park ranger for the US Army Corps of Engineers, said. "Let somebody know where you're going to be and what time you're planning to return, so that somebody is on the lookout."

She also added children under 13 years old must be wearing life jackets at all time. Parents need to keep young children within arms reach.

When swimming, the U.S. Forest Service recommends:

Only swim in designated swimming areas

Always swim with a buddy

Know your ability before getting into the water

Wear a life jacket when possible

Authorities also encourage people to learn CPR.