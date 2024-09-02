New warning signs in place after four Neuse River drownings

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a new push to protect swimmers and boaters in Wake County.

New warning signs at Raleigh Beach warn of dangerously strong currents and steep drops along the Neuse River.

This comes after a string of drownings on the Neuse River this summer. At least four people have died in the last three months; it seems they've all occurred in the same area of the Neuse River.

The most recent incident happened in July -- the body of 59-year-old George Warren Williams was recovered after he went underneath the water and did not resurface.

The same stretch of the Neuse River in Raleigh has proven treacherous for swimmers so far this year.

First responders said they usually have 1-2 such calls yearly.

"It just seems to be something that's picked up this year at this particular location, and I have no reason as to why," Josh Creighton said. "I don't think there's anything you can do to keep people off the river. It's summertime. It's hot. People enjoy going into the water. It's accessible up and down for miles and miles. So people just need to be conscious of their own swimming ability."

Swim Safety Tips

The US Forest Service recommends:

Only swim in designated swimming areas

Always swim with a buddy

Know your ability before getting into the water

Wear a life jacket when possible

Authorities also encourage people to learn CPR.

