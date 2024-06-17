Authorities talk water safety precautions after Jordan Lake drowning

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- With the weather heating up, authorities are reminding people to take safety precautions when heading to the water.

This is following a drowning at Jordan Lake this past weekend. It's a stark reminder of the dangers posed in the water.

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office said a 25-year-old man from Charlotte was out with his friends fishing at Jordan Lake. According to eyewitnesses, he walked out into the water and disappeared from their view.

WATCH | Man drowns during fishing outing at Jordan Lake: deputies

It is the second drowning at Jordan Lake within about three weeks.

ABC11 caught up with a local family, who is keeping safety on top of their mind.

"Especially if I have my kids with me...I'm constantly (eyeing) them," one parent Ashlie said, "making sure they don't go too far out and stuff like that."

The US Forest Service recommends:

Only swim in designated swimming areas

Always swim with a buddy

Know your ability before getting into the water

Wear a life jacket when possible

Authorities also encourage people to learn CPR.