Man drowns during fishing outing at Jordan Lake, sheriff's office says

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A body was recovered Saturday night from Jordan Lake. This is the second drowning within about three weeks.

Before midnight, emergency responders were called to the Jordan Lake Wildlife area for a possible drowning.

According to investigators, 25-year-old Pradip Kumar Bhujel of Charlotte was fishing with his friends. Eyewitnesses said he walked into the water and disappeared from their view.

Search efforts focused on the area where Bhujel was last seen. His body was located, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chatham County Sheriff's Office, Chatham County Emergency Management, North Chatham Volunteer Fire Department, FirstHealth EMS, and the Medical Examiner's Office responded to the call.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Pradip Kumar Bhujel," Sheriff Mike Roberson said. "Our team is thoroughly investigating the incident to understand the circumstances that led to this tragic event."

No further information has been provided about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Last month, 16-year-old Bryan Guzman of Winston-Salem drowned during a birthday celebration at Jordan Lake.

The Sheriff's office said the teen was attending a birthday celebration with his brother when the drowning happened.

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office urges anyone visiting Lake Jordan or any other bodies of water to follow safety guidelines: