16-year-old drowns during birthday celebration at Jordan Lake; deputies

NEW HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 16-year-old died Saturday after he was seen swimming in a restricted area at Jordan Lake.

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office said Bryan Guzman of Winston-Salem was celebrating a friend's birthday with his 18-year-old brother and another friend near the Ebenezer Picnic Area A.

Deputies said the 18-year-old called 911 to report that Guzman was in distress while swimming in a cove, a restricted swimming area, near the picnic area.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the Guzman family during this very difficult time," said Sheriff Mike Roberson. "Our hearts go out to them as they mourn the loss of their son and brother."

The Chatham County Sheriff's office is urging anyone visiting Lake Jordan or any other bodies of water to follow safety guidelines.

Wear a life jacket.

Swim only in designated areas.

Supervise children closely.

Be aware of water conditions and your surroundings.

"This is a recreational activity, but you have to do it responsibly," Wake County Sheriff's Sergeant Chris Main said.

The sheriff's office said deputies will continue to patrol Jordan Lake throughout the Memorial Day holiday.