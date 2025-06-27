Fayetteville, local church partner to open new youth center on Murchison Road

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Fayetteville and a faith community have partnered to open a new community center for young people. The new center, called Way2Real, is on Murchison Road and is part of the city's years-long effort to revitalize Murchison through development and investments in the area.

Young people and their loved ones say they're eager to check out the space.

"Yeah, I plan to come," said Makayla Brown of Fayetteville. Her grandmother says this is a good development for Murchison Road.

"I'm glad to see it's 'gone build up," said Darlene Brown. "I'm excited about it becoming more professional and more, you know, better for the young people."

Organizers say the center on Murchison Road is the first of its kind for Fayetteville -- a resource specifically for young people in the community. The city says it partnered with Tony Haire Ministries and put $1 million of its American Rescue Plan funds into the project. It's part of the city's ongoing Murchison Choice Neighborhood Plan to revive a part of Fayetteville that's been underdeveloped.

Families will be able to come to this community center for mental and behavioral health services, youth enrichment programs, tutoring, and career prep. There's a computer lab, a food pantry, and a space for young people. The building even has a podcast studio.

"What we want to be able to do is bring youth and parents to this center and be able to help both of them restructure how they think," said Tony Haire, the director of the Way2Real Community Center.

"The No. 1 thing we're going to find out is: what are they interested in?" Haire said. "It's no cost to anything. Everything in this center is free, besides the low-cost in mental and behavioral health. Everything else is free."