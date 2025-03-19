Fayetteville Police Department wants 30% female workforce by 2030: 'Need women in law enforcement'

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- In the midst of Women's History Month, the Fayetteville Police Department is one of more than 400 law enforcement agencies pledging to hire more women in a nationwide effort.

Called 30X30, the initiative aims to hire enough women to make up at least 30% of the policing workforce by 2030. Today, the nationwide average of female sworn officers is only 14%.

When she decides to retire, Fayetteville Detective Jennifer Kelly said she will be the first Black female detective to retire after having served 30 years in the department. After graduating from high school, Kelly says she went into corrections in Texas, then joined the Fayetteville police force in 1997.

"I think there were only two females in my class," Kelly said.

Kelly said she has had a rewarding career, fostering good relationships with her colleagues along the way. But she said more women need to be hired in law enforcement, adding they bring unique insights for solving cases and help de-escalate conflict at crime scenes.

"We need women in law enforcement because you've got to have that balance," Kelly said.

FPD is working toward that as a partner in 30X30. Fayetteville Police said the department's latest statistics show women make up about 22% of its workforce.

Kelly acknowledged one major obstacle keeping some women from joining the force: childcare.

"You're working a 12-hour shift, six at night to six in the morning, and you have a child. And what if you're a single parent? What if you don't have a support group here? What if you don't have family? That can be very hard."

Still, Kelly had advice for women considering following in her footsteps:

"Know the policy. Be confident in yourself. Know what the laws are...You have to be informed," she said.

On April 4, the Fayetteville Police Department will hold an open house at its training center so women can learn more about careers in the department. Anyone interested can learn more at the police department's website.