Man shot, killed in Fayetteville Saturday night, sheriff says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot dead in Fayetteville Saturday night.

It happened close to 10 p.m. in the 300 block of Pebble Street, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said

Deputies responded to a shots fired call and found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

Investigators said this incident was not a random act of violence.

More details will be released as they become available, CCSO said.

If you have any information about this investigation, please call the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at (910) 321-6592. To remain anonymous, contact Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers' information may be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.