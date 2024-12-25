Woman shot dead on Christmas Eve in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting in Fayetteville left one woman dead.

It happened Christmas Eve just before midnight at a residence along the 500 block of Candleberry Court.

Officers discovered a woman with a gunshot wound, who was later pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department are investigating. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective A. Wolford at (910) 705-2141 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

