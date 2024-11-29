Mental health resources available during holiday season for those struggling: 'Be a friend'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The holidays can be a fun, joyous occasion for some people and a struggle for others. People could be going through loss, mental health challenges, financial hardship, or addiction.

A survey by the National Alliance on Mental Illness found that 64% of individuals living with a mental illness reported that their condition worsened around the holidays.

Maxx Dempsey struggled for years with addiction and was also battling mental health issues.

"I wasn't around family. The holiday season was hard for me then," they said.

I'm happy to say that we've been reconnecting. Maxx Dempsey

Now, almost seven years into recovery, Dempsey is marking a milestone this Thanksgiving after reconnecting with their sister and is heading there for the holiday.

"I'm happy to say that we've been reconnecting," they said. "My family didn't really understand what was going on, so that was difficult too."

Mental health professionals say it's important to be a friend during this time of year.

"For those who are struggling, possibly with addiction or mental health challenges, seeing others happy and seemingly happy and going about the holiday activities when it's real struggle for you makes it even more," said South Light Health Chief Program Officer Jennifer Whitfield.

She suggests checking in on people who might be going through a hard time and don't put pressure on them to rise to the occasion.

"(Do not) minimize or invalidate, but be supportive and listen real listening ear," said Whitfield.

South Light recommends the following resources this holiday:

988 Lifeline

NAMI Wake

Recovery Communities of North Carolina (RCNC)

Alcoholics Anonymous (AA)

Triangle Al-Anon/Alateen

Celebrate Recovery