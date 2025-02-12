Fayetteville State signs agreement with 18th Airborne, Fort Bragg to create research opportunities

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 18th Airborne Corps signed an agreement with Fayetteville State University to enrich research and educational opportunities for students and the military community.

FSU officials said signing this deal is the culmination of a years-long effort to deepen the university's relationship with Fort Bragg and the 18th Airborne Corps. The university also said this partnership ties into its efforts to establish itself as a research hub in the area. The 18th Airborne Corps' commanding general said this was a successful milestone for the military community.

"For our people, really, as we challenge them to grow, think, acquire new skillsets, develop, we owe it to them to develop them and to allow them to achieve their potential," said Lt. Gen. Greg Anderson. "I'm all in on that. This partnership is a manifestation of that idea, and I'm just grateful for that."

The agreement will expand academic and professional opportunities between the 18th Airborne Corps and FSU, specifically including subjects such as public policy, national security, and technological innovation. The partnership is meant to create career opportunities for students and scholars in both the military and civilian communities.

Latest Details as Liberty Reverts to Bragg

The development comes as the Trump administration changed the name of Fort Liberty to Fort Bragg this week. Anderson weighed in on the major change.

"We've received the Secretary of Defense's guidance and his decision," Anderson said. "We are now working with the Army to plan how this is going to roll out. So it will go back to Fort Bragg ... Pfc. Roland Bragg, who was a paratrooper in World War II in the 17th Airborne Division, won the Silver Star at the Battle of the Bulge. Pretty, pretty impressive soldier. And so, but more details to follow as we finish our plan."

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said it anticipates the cost of updating its signs for Fort Bragg to exceed $200,000, including the ones changed on Interstate 95. The agency also noted that it did not save its old Bragg signs, as those were recycled in the last name change to Liberty per department policy. That also doesn't include the signs the Army will have to change on the installation.

NCDOT said the department will work with Fort Bragg and the Army to coordinate costs for new signs that are not in NCDOT's budget.