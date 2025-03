More NC RTI workers losing their jobs due to lack of funding

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WTVD) -- More people in the Triangle are losing their jobs as the federal government continues making spending cuts.

The nonprofit RTI, based in Research Triangle Park, says 340 more workers are now being let go.

177 of them are here in North Carolina.

The organization says the move is in response to a loss of federal funding.

The nonprofit laid off another 61 NC workers earlier this month.